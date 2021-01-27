Another Fargo man charged in apartment shooting, but still at large

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been formally charged in Cass County District Court for his role in a Sunday morning shooting at the Arbor’s Apartment Complex, however, police say he is not yet in custody.

21-year-old Oliver Tye is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. A warrant is currently out for his arrest.

Most of the documents detailing Tye’s involvement are not yet available to the public, however one public document states Tye shot at 28-year-old Jerome Koon and 24-year-old Ophelia Quiah and struck Quiah in the hand and/or head which caused permanent damage.

Jerome Koon is also charged in the case, and is facing attempted murder, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorizing charges.

Fargo Police say because there are a number of people still at large involved with Sunday’s shooting, there remains a public safety risk.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1431. They also can text FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

