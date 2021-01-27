Advertisement

Another Fargo man charged in apartment shooting, but still at large

Tye file mugshot
Tye file mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been formally charged in Cass County District Court for his role in a Sunday morning shooting at the Arbor’s Apartment Complex, however, police say he is not yet in custody.

21-year-old Oliver Tye is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. A warrant is currently out for his arrest.

Most of the documents detailing Tye’s involvement are not yet available to the public, however one public document states Tye shot at 28-year-old Jerome Koon and 24-year-old Ophelia Quiah and struck Quiah in the hand and/or head which caused permanent damage.

Jerome Koon is also charged in the case, and is facing attempted murder, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorizing charges.

Fargo Police say because there are a number of people still at large involved with Sunday’s shooting, there remains a public safety risk.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1431. They also can text FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out
Fargo Can't Park Post
Controversial Facebook post prompts Fargo woman to start fundraiser for homeless man
Kmart project
Project involving demolition of Fargo Kmart
Theft suspects wanted
Fargo and Grand Forks Police needs help identifying suspects in recent thefts

Latest News

North Dakota Today KVLY - Daily Motivation
North Dakota Today KVLY - Daily Motivation
North Dakota Today - Eye On Entertainment
North Dakota Today - Eye On Entertainment
North Dakota Today - U.S Has Not Seen A Baby Boom During Pandemic
North Dakota Today - U.S Has Not Seen A Baby Boom During Pandemic
Semi Fire
No one injured after a semi fire in the metro