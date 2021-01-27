162 new Covid cases, 1 more death in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 162 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in the state.

In total, 1,416 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 27 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.60 percent.

There are now 1,016 active cases in North Dakota, with 49 patients hospitalized.

