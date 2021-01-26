Advertisement

WF man pleads guilty to child porn possession

Trevor Carpenter mug
Trevor Carpenter mug(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man has pled guilty to possession of child porn found on his computer last spring.

23-year-old Trevor Carpenter was originally charged with 13 counts of felony child porn possession, however, court records say all but one count have been dismissed.

Documents say during a Feb. 24 search warrant of Carpenter’s West Fargo apartment, officers found pictures and videos of children involved in sexual acts on Carpenter’s devices. When sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officers were informed there were hundreds of images/videos that contained identified children in the files.

Officers also found video files titled ‘capture,’ which documents say Carpenter used to record video chats. Documents say in the chat rooms, it appeared Carpenter offered money to individuals to expose themselves.

Officers note many of the video and picture files on Carpenter’s devices were of young girls between the ages of 12 and 16.

Carpenter will be sentenced on March 29.

