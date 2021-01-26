Advertisement

Twitter bans MyPillow CEO

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Twitter has permanently banned MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continually perpetuated the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that it decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company MyPillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation. It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has begun.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

