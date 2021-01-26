Advertisement

Sanford creates new birth tissue donation program, first in Upper Midwest

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health logo(KFYR-TV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Women who give birth via Caesarean section at Sanford Health will now have the option to donate birth tissue to those who need the special cells for recovery.

Sanford Health is partnering with Dakota Lions Sight & Health to collect the birth tissue and give to people for quicker recover, pain suppression and reduction in scar tissue, according to a news release from the hospital.

The healthcare system says the birth tissue from the placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic fluid can be used to treat traumatic burns, skin cancer, difficult-to-heal-wounds, neurological damage, ulcers, eye injuries and blood disorders.

“Birth tissue donation is a proven and safe method used to treat numerous injuries and medical conditions. The safety of our patients is our number one priority and being able to offer this program exemplifies our commitment to the best treatment possible,” says Sanford Health Nursing Director Jane Taber.

The hospital notes the tissue donation doesn’t pose any risk to mother or child.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
News - Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN
Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Latest News

Fargo Police donate old phones to Rape and Abuse Crisis Center
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Twitter bans MyPillow CEO
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 25
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 25
News - 10:00PM News Jan 25 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 25 - Part 2