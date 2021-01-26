Sanford creates new birth tissue donation program, first in Upper Midwest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Women who give birth via Caesarean section at Sanford Health will now have the option to donate birth tissue to those who need the special cells for recovery.

Sanford Health is partnering with Dakota Lions Sight & Health to collect the birth tissue and give to people for quicker recover, pain suppression and reduction in scar tissue, according to a news release from the hospital.

The healthcare system says the birth tissue from the placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic fluid can be used to treat traumatic burns, skin cancer, difficult-to-heal-wounds, neurological damage, ulcers, eye injuries and blood disorders.

“Birth tissue donation is a proven and safe method used to treat numerous injuries and medical conditions. The safety of our patients is our number one priority and being able to offer this program exemplifies our commitment to the best treatment possible,” says Sanford Health Nursing Director Jane Taber.

The hospital notes the tissue donation doesn’t pose any risk to mother or child.

