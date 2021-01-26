Advertisement

Project involving demolition of Fargo Kmart

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo city commissioners voted 3-2 to begin the tax-increment financing process for a project that involves the demolition of the former Kmart in south Fargo.

The building is located at 2301 S University Dr.

A spokesperson with the City of Fargo said Enclave Development proposed the South University Redevelopment project on Monday.

The project includes a potential neighborhood commercial, retail center, multi-family housing, office, grocer and single tenant pads.

It was noted that Burger King was amenable to moving.

