New algorithm for giving out vaccine

The Biden administration announced Tuesday a boost in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines because of a nationwide shortage. That shortage is something health officials see right here in the Valley.

Local health officials also said your position in line for the COVID-19 vaccine could change based on an algorithm they are developing.

The algorithm or a process on who’s next in line is based on a list of people who have had COVID, compared with what the state and CDC says.

“Since the vaccine remains very scarce, we need to identify the highest of the high risk,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Vice President, and Medical Officer.

This meaning Sanford is sending an invitation first to those that would need to be hospitalized if they got COVID.

That could include a younger person with several underlying conditions, getting the vaccine before someone who is older and healthy.

Valley News Live asked if Sanford is concerned that some might view them as picking and choosing who stays healthy and what they would say to people who raise that issue.

“Really, the issue is the supply of the vaccine,” said Griffin. “Any vaccine in an arm is a win. We’re trying to do it in accordance with the guidelines, but I think we’ve been very successful in doing that, and we are not hoarding vaccines.”

Essentia Health told us that North Dakotans 75 and older, and Minnesotans 65 and older are the first to get the vaccine.

People in those groups are picked randomly and are being notified through MyChart and phone.

Over at Sanford, Griffin said they’re still vaccinating thousands of people in the 1B category.

He said statewide, North Dakota is getting 10,000 vaccines a week. With Sanford expecting the numbers to be twice that or more.

On a separate matter, we asked health officials if they recommend double masking to further protect against the new coronavirus variant.

Sanford said if you chose to, wear a medical-grade mask underneath and cover it with a cloth mask.

