Advertisement

NDT -Essentia Health

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
News - Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN
Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out

Latest News

Theft suspects wanted
Fargo and Grand Forks Police needs help identifying suspects in recent thefts
News - Fargo, Cass County law enforcement officials oppose ND bill on bail reform
News - Fargo, Cass County law enforcement officials oppose ND bill on bail reform
Registering to get the COVID shot in Minnesota is a hot topic right now. The state tried to...
Coronavirus Vaccine Changes in Minnesota
727 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in Minnesota
135 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota