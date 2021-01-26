ND Human Services to temporarily administer refugee settlement program in state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New information on North Dakota taking over the federally funded refugee resettlement program in North Dakota. On Monday, Governor Doug Burgum announced that the ND Department of Human Services intends to temporarily administer the program to preserve in-state control of the program. The move comes after Lutheran Social Services unexpectedly closed its doors shutting down that program and several others.

Burgum said. “While we would prefer to have a third party administer the federally funded refugee program, the alternative – allowing the federal government to resettle refugees in North Dakota with far less state input or control – is not an acceptable option.

After getting formal notification Friday that LSS was out and since there are not other agencies of its kind in the state, the refugee resettlement program basically fell into the lap of the Department of Human Services. The Governor says, “The Department of Human Services is prepared to administer the program to ensure that refugee resettlement in North Dakota continues in a thoughtful, orderly and responsible manner at no additional cost to North Dakota taxpayers.” As administrator, the state will work with providers, which handle most of the leg work in resettling refugees. Chris Jones, who heads up the Department of Human Services says they will be not trying to recreate the wheel and are in the process of trying to find former LSS employees, who worked with the program. Jones says about a dozens will be need, that they would work as temporary employees of the state and would operate out of their homes.

The number of refugees accepted each year is set by the President with consultation from Congress. North Dakota settled 124 in 2019 and 44 in 2020.

