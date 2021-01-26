Moorhead Mayor appointed to fill Seventh Judicial District vacancy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Moorhead Mayor, Johnathan Judd, as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

Mr. Judd will be replacing the Honorable Barbara R. Hanson and will be chambered at Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County.

Governor Walz said, “Mr. Judd has championed fairness, justice, equality while working tirelessly to create open dialogue among community members throughout his impressive career in public service.

While as the Mayor of the City of Moorhead, he is also the Director of Equity and Inclusion at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, and an adjunct instructor at Minnesota State University- Moorhead.

He previously served as a Seventh Judicial District Assistant Public Defender, an Assistant Clay County Attorney, and as an attorney at Judd Law, PLLC.

