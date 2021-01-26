MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota woman has a warning tonight involving a bizarre situation with a man and cats.

“It way terrifying. Absolutely terrifying. I’ve never been so scared,” Brittney Bellanger said.

For Bellanger, the trip from Fargo back home to Mahnomen is a familiar and routine drive. However, Bellanger says Sunday night’s journey has changed the course of all future travels from here on out.

“I won’t be traveling alone again probably ever. I never thought in a million years that would happen,” she said.

Bellanger says she was in between State Highway 9 and Hitterdal, Minn. around 9:30 Sunday night when she saw something on the side of the road.

“There was a box and I saw a kitty. So, my first thought is, ‘What if there’s kittens in there?’ Like, ‘What if someone dropped off a litter of kittens?’” Bellanger said.

She says there wasn’t a soul in sight, so she turned around and pulled up next to the box and cat. Bellanger says that’s when a dark, four door car pulled up behind her out of nowhere with a man behind the wheel.

“He said, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘I’m just checking on this kitty.’ He says, ‘So what are you up to tonight?’ as he gets out of his car, and my first thought is, ‘Nuh-uh. No.’ So, I jumped back in my truck and I just throw it in drive and I gunned it, man. I was out of there,” Bellanger said.

Bellanger says as she drove away she checked her rearview mirror and saw the man get back into his car and speed off the opposite way.

“I feel like the cat was set out there because women are more likely to stop for cats than a man would,” Bellanger said.

Bellanger says a friend drove through the same area shortly after, but the box, cat and car were gone.

She says even if what happened to her turns out to be nothing, she urges women in the Valley to think twice and always listen to their instincts.

“You need to really watch your surroundings and pay attention to everything,” Bellanger said.

Bellanger says the man was wearing a face mask, but describes him to be around 5′9 or 5′10 with a medium build. She says the car could be an older model Chevy Impala, or a model similar.

A report has been filed with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

