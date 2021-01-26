Minnesota tiger tests positive for COVID-19 virus

PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A tiger in Minnesota is recovering from the coronavirus.

The 21-year-old Sumatran/Bengal female tiger lives at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Pine County.

Staff noticed lions, tigers, and cougars displaying symptoms earlier this month and tested them. The State Veterinarian says this is the second confirmed captive or domestic animal case of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

People with COVID-19 can spread the virus to some animals during close contact. Therefore, it’s important for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect them from possible infection. The State Veterinarian says there’s no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted from animals to humans, but the Department of Health is working with The Wildcat Sanctuary to monitor the situation.

Caregivers and staff at The Wildcat Sanctuary have maintained strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, and maintaining physical distance, since the onset of the pandemic early last year. The sanctuary is not open to the public.

