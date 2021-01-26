Advertisement

Governor Walz Announces Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget

Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has proposed raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and large companies to help plug a projected $1.28 billion gap in the next two-year budget. He also proposed in his budget announcement Tuesday to increase spending on education and on helping the state recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement sets the stage for months of debate at the Capitol. Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate have already said they won’t accept tax increases to balance the budget. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the state should tighten its belt and tap its budget reserve instead.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
News - Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN
Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out

Latest News

Trevor Carpenter mug
WF man pleads guilty to child porn possession
Kmart project
Project involving demolition of Fargo Kmart
The bill would prohibit public schools from allowing a person to participate on a girls or boys...
Critics: Bill discriminates against transgender students
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 Cases Dashboard