Fergus Falls man sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man and previously convicted sex offender has been sentenced in N.D. court for sexually assaulting two underage girls in both 2018 and 2019.

53-year-old Shannon Pederson has been convicted of two counts of felony Gross Sexual Imposition, and according to court records, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

Court documents say in April 2019, Pederson was lying in a bed watching a movie with an 8-year-old and 13-year-old.

Both victims told investigators that Pederson rubbed his hands over both their ‘basement and attics’ under and over their clothing.

The 8-year-old told investigators that she would try to move away from Pederson when he would touch her, but says Pederson would always grab her and move her back towards him.

Court documents say the 13-year-old told police she woke up one morning in April to Pederson trying to remove her leggings.

After looking into Shannon Pederson’s criminal history, Valley News Live discovered eerily similar details in a case from 2012 which also involved Pederson.

Court records say Pederson was convicted of both second and third degree sexual conduct in 2013, and he had to register as a sex offender.

Those incidents happened in Fergus Falls with court documents saying Pederson inappropriately touched seven different girls, many who were under 13, while others were between 13 and 15-years-old.

Pederson will get credit for 637 days served.

