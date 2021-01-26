Federal Government to Increase Vaccine Supply to Minnesota

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Biden Administration Tuesday announced they will increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to states by 16 percent over current levels for at least the next three weeks. Minnesota is expected to receive nearly 11,000 additional doses each week under the new allocation.

The announcement comes after requests from Governor Tim Walz and other Midwestern governors for more vaccine to be distributed by the federal government. This week, the Centers for Disease Control allocated less than 70,000 doses to Minnesota, an insufficient amount to vaccinate priority populations including healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and Minnesotans 65 years of age and older.

“It is refreshing and encouraging to have in place federal leadership that is quickly responding to state concerns, providing transparency on the vaccine allocation process, and crafting a cohesive, federal strategy for ending this pandemic,” Governor Tim Walz said. “We have seen extraordinary demand for the vaccine in Minnesota, and we are working with a variety of providers to create a strong network of choices for Minnesotans when it’s time to get their vaccine. Every dose Minnesota receives puts us one step closer to crushing COVID-19, which is why we need to move quickly.”

This week, Governor Walz announced a goal to have 90 percent of every dose arriving in the state administered within 72 hours, and 100 percent within one week. The state is standing up pilot vaccination clinics around Minnesota to test methods for getting more doses to people who need them. About 15,000 educators and childcare providers will get their vaccine at a pilot mass vaccination clinic this weekend in Saint Paul. And with these doses the state is continuing work with health systems, smaller clinics, and community pharmacies to help expand the ways Minnesotans will get vaccinated.

“For months, I have urged the CDC and the White House to get Minnesota more doses. It’s good news that they’re finally listening,” Governor Walz continued. “The fact is, we still need more doses. We’re working hard to get the shots we have on hand to the people of Minnesota. Now, the federal government needs to provide even more vaccine. Today’s announcement is a good first step, and I look forward to even larger shipments in the weeks ahead.”

