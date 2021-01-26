Fargo Police donate old phones to Rape and Abuse Crisis Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police officers have once again answered the call for help. They are donating their old cell phones to domestic abuse victims.

The Rape and Abuse Crisis Center provides the cell phones to victims, who are able to use the phones for 911-only calls if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.

The Fargo Police Department usually follows a two-year cycle for upgrading department phones. The phones were typically sold on an online auction or kept as backup.

But, Police Chief David Zibolski and The City of Fargo decided this partnership was needed and approved the donation of 20 old cell phones to the RACC.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.