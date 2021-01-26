Fargo, Cass County law enforcement officials oppose ND bill on bail reform

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chief of Police for North Dakota’s largest city and the Cass County Sheriff are opposing a North Dakota House Bill concerning elimination of bond for nearly all misdemeanor offenses.

Currently, misdemeanors such as simple assault, domestic violence, failure to register as sex offender, resisting arrest, eluding police, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of child porn warrant an arrest and then bond payment to be released from jail.

If an alleged offender posts bond, it is a monetary promise they will appear before a judge when scheduled. Offenders unable to post bond stay in jail until they are able to see a judge.

Under House Bill 1123, authorities say it would let alleged offenders go free without having to post any bond, no matter their risk. One exception is domestic violence offenses, those offenders would have to appear before a judge.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner calls HB 1123 ‘catch and release’ saying officers will arrest people, then be forced to let them go, which he says puts the offender first, not the victim.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski is also against the bill, saying it categorizes all misdemeanor offenders as low risk, even though some of them should be considered high risk. While domestic violence offenders have to appear before a judge under the new bill, someone violating a domestic violence restraining order would be allowed to leave the jail on their own--the same thing could happen to a person arrested for stalking.

The chief says this isn’t fair to the victim and could pose a safety risk for the community in general.

Supporters of HB1123 say it eliminates wealth as a determining factor on getting out of jail, and creates a fairer justice system.

Both Jahner and Zibolski say they support creating a more fair justice system, but bond reform should be based on a risk assessment done by a neutral, third party.

