Fargo and Grand Forks Police needs help identifying suspects in recent thefts
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo and Grand Forks Police Departments need your help identifying these individuals. Police say they’re connected to several theft investigations in both areas.
If you recognize any of these individuals, you can contact the police by any of the following methods:
- Call (701) 787-8000
- Text-a-tip (text GFPD & tip to 847411)
- Messaging their social media pages
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.