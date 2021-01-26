Advertisement

Critics: Bill discriminates against transgender students

The bill would prohibit public schools from allowing a person to participate on a girls or boys...
The bill would prohibit public schools from allowing a person to participate on a girls or boys team if the person “was assigned the opposite sex at birth.”(WJHG)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Critics of legislation that addresses gender in school sports say the proposal discriminates against transgender students in North Dakota.

The bill would prohibit public schools from allowing a person to participate on a girls or boys team if the person “was assigned the opposite sex at birth.” Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Ben Koppelman, says the bill would ensure fair competition for girls in middle and high school sports. But, opponents say it excludes transgender students from athletics.

The House Human Services Committee took no action on the bill Monday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Bellanger
MN woman warns of possible ploy to lure women
Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
News - Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors
Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN
Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake
Meka with her father Manuel Carillo
Family of slain Fargo toddler speaks out

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz
Governor Walz Announces Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget
Trevor Carpenter mug
WF man pleads guilty to child porn possession
Kmart project
Project involving demolition of Fargo Kmart
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 Cases Dashboard