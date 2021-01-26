Covid-19 Vaccine Education Resources
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Questions and Answers from the North Dakota Department of Health
Information from the ND Department of Health website to help educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine, its benefits, vaccine safety, who gets vaccinated first, and other information important to patients.
- COVID-19 Fact Sheet: Safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines
- Myths vs. Facts COVID-19 Vaccine
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about COVID-19 vaccines
CDC Resources
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website to help educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine, its benefits, vaccine safety, who gets vaccinated first, and other information important to patients.
- Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine
- Who Gets Vaccinated First?
- What to Expect After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine
- Ensuring Safety of Vaccines
- Different Vaccines
Sanford Clinic Resources
Vaccine Fact Sheets
- Moderna Vaccine The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ Interim Recommendation for Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (12/20/2020) Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers (12/19/2020) Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Patients (12/19/2020)
- Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ Interim Recommendation for Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - United States, December 2020 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Patients Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers
FDA Resources
The FDA has regulatory processes in place to facilitate the development of COVID-19 vaccines that meet the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards.
- FDA COVID-19 Vaccine News and Updates
- FDA Leaders on Vaccines
- Emergency Use Authorizations — Vaccines
- Vaccine Basics
- Podcasts & Publications
- Vaccine Advisory Committee Meetings
- Vaccine Guidance for Industry
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.