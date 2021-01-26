Advertisement

Covid-19 Vaccine Education Resources

COVID Vaccine Info
COVID Vaccine Info(Gray)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
Questions and Answers from the North Dakota Department of Health

Information from the ND Department of Health website to help educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine, its benefits, vaccine safety, who gets vaccinated first, and other information important to patients.

CDC Resources

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website to help educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine, its benefits, vaccine safety, who gets vaccinated first, and other information important to patients.

Sanford Clinic Resources

Vaccine Fact Sheets

FDA Resources

The FDA has regulatory processes in place to facilitate the development of COVID-19 vaccines that meet the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards.

