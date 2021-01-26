Clay County Health officials discuss vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials from Clay County Health discussed vaccination distribution in the county this morning.

Officials typically receive the vaccine every Wednesday which schedules the clinics for vaccines.

The clinic is expected to do 500 doses today and 450 on Thursday.

So far, over 1,000 doses have been administered with close numbers expected for this week.

The focus is still on priority group 1A which is huge in Clay County.

Officials continue to invite those front-line healthcare workers still in need of the vaccine.

As school returns, officials would like to see more testing conducted between school students, college students and athletes.

At home testing is another method that officials want to make a priority.

Officials also state that vaccine distribution can come together through certain areas of North Dakota and Minnesota as one.

On the North Dakota side, Sanford and Essentia healthcare systems will notify their patients when they can receive the vaccine even if they live on the Minnesota side.

On the Minnesota side, the distribution is provided through hospital systems so Clay County receives the doses from Public Health.

Officials have also set up an automatic vaccine information line.

The number is (218) 299 7204.

· Press 1: Where can I get vaccine,

· Press 2: Information for state wide pilot sites,

· Press 3: Information on Clay County Public Health vaccinations,

· Press 0: To speak to a nurse

Officials are still focused on testing and following social distancing guidelines after the Covid-19 variant was found in Minnesota.

Starting Wednesday, the system will change on the Minnesota side so distribution through hospitals may look different.

