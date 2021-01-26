Apartment aggressively working with FPD after shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There’s unsettling news as Fargo police are on the lookout for several people tied to Sunday morning’s shooting at a south Fargo apartment.

24-year-old Opehila Quiah of Fargo was seriously wounded, and a man named Jerone Koon was arrested on several charges, including aggravated reckless endangerment.

Four shots were fired at The Arbors apartment complex just before 10 a.m. Sunday. Residents there told Valley News Live that security might be to blame for this shooting and one other, two over a month’s time.

“A lot of things have changed here lately,” said a resident who wanted to be anonymous. “I don’t feel like this is a safe neighborhood anymore.”

This person has lived in The Arbors apartment for four years didn’t want to go on camera because he’s scared of retaliation from the apartment.

“All we do is just lock our doors and stay inside and pray to God that nothing happens,” said the resident.

“We have had some recent incidents,” said Trish Mowery, North Dakota Portfolio Manager with MetroPlains Management. “However, we’ve been in very close contact with the Fargo Police Department and have provided them access to state of the art camera that were installed by the owner.”

We took your concerns after Sunday’s shooting to Trish Mowery with MetroPlains Management, the company that owns the complex and provides affordable housing to those living here.

They took over management at the end of February 2020. Beginning in March, she said they met with the owners and Fargo police to make sure there’s safe housing.

“Anyone that is identified on-site that’s being involved in criminal activity or allowing guests with criminal activity is evicted very swiftly,” said Mowery.

Mowery said the problem is not so much the residents, but those who allow others to stay on the property.

“We are addressing that as well because that is not allowed,” said Mowery. “So you’re responsible for not only your behavior but the behavior of your guests.”

She added that since they took over, they do a strict criminal background check, not moving in anyone that doesn’t fit the criteria.

She said they are aggressively working with the police and removing anyone that causes them to feel unsafe, after dark or not on all of their properties.

MetroPlains Management said that they do have a current contract with a security company, but there is no extra fee to residents.

We also ran a story about Jerone Koon, who was wanted out of New Jersey where he was accused of assaulting and robbing a significant other in January of 2019. He was also involved in a large drug investigation.

Once again, police are still trying to identify and arrest others responsible for this incident.

Fargo police have set up a tip line for those who may feel unsafe living in the area and ask you to report anything suspicious. That number is 701-241-1431.

