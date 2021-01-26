Advertisement

135 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 135 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,415 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 19 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.37 percent.

There are now 1,008 active cases in North Dakota, with 48 patients hospitalized.

