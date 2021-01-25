Advertisement

Winner! $1 million Powerball prize sold in Walhalla

(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WALHALLA, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Powerball player purchased a $1 million ticket for Saturday’s drawing by matching five white balls, according to the North Dakota Lottery.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 17, 27, 28 and the Powerball was 14, with the Power Play multiplier of 3.

The ticket was sold at Walhalla Cooperative Oil, 1700 Highway 32. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus.

As of just before 10 a.m., no one had contacted the lottery to claim their winnings.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. Prizes over $599 must be claimed at the lottery office in Bismarck. Since the lottery office is closed to the public, winners must call ahead first at 701-328-1574.

