West Fargo Public School’s learning model changing today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A reminder for West Fargo Public School’s parents.

The school district will change their learning models starting today.

Preschool students will continue with their standard schedule of four days a week of onsite instruction.

Students in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade will transition to five days a week of onsite instruction starting today.

Students in grade 6th grade will continue with four days a week of onsite instruction, with Wednesdays as distance learning days.

Students in grades 7th through 12th grade will transition to four days a week of onsite instruction starting today, with Wednesdays continuing to be distance learning days.

District and building leadership teams are continuing work to define an appropriate timeline for the return to five days of onsite instruction for all students in grades 6th through 12th grade.

The virtual program remains available to all district families that prefer to keep their children off site.

