Advertisement

West Fargo Public School’s learning model changing today

Preschoolers will keep their standard schedule of four days a week of onsite instruction while the other learning model students will see changes.
(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A reminder for West Fargo Public School’s parents.

The school district will change their learning models starting today.

Preschool students will continue with their standard schedule of four days a week of onsite instruction.

Students in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade will transition to five days a week of onsite instruction starting today.

Students in grade 6th grade will continue with four days a week of onsite instruction, with Wednesdays as distance learning days.

Students in grades 7th through 12th grade will transition to four days a week of onsite instruction starting today, with Wednesdays continuing to be distance learning days.

District and building leadership teams are continuing work to define an appropriate timeline for the return to five days of onsite instruction for all students in grades 6th through 12th grade.

The virtual program remains available to all district families that prefer to keep their children off site.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Fargo
Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
News - (UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
(UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
Moorhead fire destroys home
Fire destroys Moorhead home

Latest News

Jamestown nurse
News - Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine
News - 10:00PM News January 24 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News January 24 - Part 3
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - January 24
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - January 24
News - Fire destroys Moorhead home
News - Fire destroys Moorhead home