Walz to emphasize COVID-19 recovery in next 2-year budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz will this week propose a two-year budget with a heavy focus on helping Minnesota recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The budget Walz is planning to announce Tuesday is expected to top $50 million. It will emphasize assistance to small businesses, help for working families affected by the disease itself or the related fallout, and measures to get students caught up after a year of mostly distance learning. And it will set up the debate over spending, taxes and other priorities at the Legislature, which must adopt a balanced budget before the current one expires June 30.

