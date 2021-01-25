Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train vs. car crash in Perham, MN.
The Perham Police Department says it happened on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the train crossing on 2nd Ave. NE.
The report says a 27-year-old woman was the only person in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.