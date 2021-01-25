Advertisement

Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside

Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.(Rich of Otter Tail Channel)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train vs. car crash in Perham, MN.

The Perham Police Department says it happened on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the train crossing on 2nd Ave. NE.

The report says a 27-year-old woman was the only person in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Fargo
Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
Jamestown nurse
Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine
News - (UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
(UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun

Latest News

Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN
Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake
West Fargo Public School's changes their learning model this morning. More kids are getting...
West Fargo Public School’s learning model changing today
Fire Badly Damages A Home in Valley City
Fire badly damages a home in Valley City
Weather - Valley Today - January 25
Weather - Valley Today - January 25