Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train vs. car crash in Perham, MN.

The Perham Police Department says it happened on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the train crossing on 2nd Ave. NE.

The report says a 27-year-old woman was the only person in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

