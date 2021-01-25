Advertisement

Power sharing agreement stalled in U.S. Senate

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With confirmation hearings and President Donald Trump’s looming impeachment trial, the Senate agenda is swelling, and Senate leaders are struggling to reach a power-sharing deal.

Talks are stalled between Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over an agreement to determine the details of control in the evenly divided Senate.

With a slight edge from Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have claimed the majority of the chamber. However, power-sharing details, such as committee and staffing distributions, still need to be ironed out.

“Mitch McConnell will not dictate to the Senate what we should do and how we should proceed,” said Sen. Schumer during a press conference Sunday.

Sen. McConnell is insisting that the arrangement protects the minority party and the filibuster, which requires a supermajority threshold to bring legislative measures to a vote.

“I cannot imagine the Democratic leader would rather hold up the power-sharing agreement than simply reaffirm that his side won’t be breaking this standing rule,” Sen. McConnell said during a floor speech last week.

A power-sharing agreement is not required by the constitution, but Bipartisan Policy Center President Jason Grumet says the agreement is imperative.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the Biden Administration and Congress to start to get stuff done, to deal with continued strife and deprivation of the pandemic,” he said.

Grumet references the year 2001 when the Senate was also evenly divided. Sens. Tom Daschle (D-SD) and Trent Lott (R-MS) reached an agreement shortly after the election cycle.  McConnell and Schumer are likely using that arrangement as a template for the current discussions.

If leadership can’t come to terms, Grumet says Democrats and President Joe Biden will be prepared to proceed anyway.

“They are willing to use other tools to advance legislation with just 50 votes,” said Grumet.

It is unclear when additional power-sharing talks will take place.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Fargo
Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
Jamestown nurse
Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine

Latest News

Jon_Decker_Interview_January_22
Gray TV’s White House correspondent talks about early days of Biden presidency
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
Cabinet members discuss invoking 25th Amendment to remove President Trump
Senator Hoeven releases statement on unrest at U.S. Capitol
Sen. Kevin Cramer
Senator Kevin Cramer would consider a $2000 stimulus payment
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it