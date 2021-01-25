Advertisement

Phone scam appearing as West Fargo School District reported

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A phone scam requesting social security numbers is circulating through the West Fargo Public Schools community.

The call is showing up on caller IDs as “West Fargo Public Schools.” It has even spoofed a phone number similar to those within the school district.

The school district reports in one case, the call came through as +1 (701) 499-1260 and was labeled as “West Fargo Public Schools.” When the recipient answered, they were greeted by an automated voice, which stated “Please hold, we are in need of additional information… we are in need of your social security number.”

West Fargo Public Schools (inclusive of its associated schools, teams, or departments) will never request the social security number of a student, parent/guardian, or community member over the phone. If you received this phone call and provided your social security number, call the West Fargo Police Department at (701) 433-5500.

