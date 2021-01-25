Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The battle continues for nurses on the frontlines of the pandemic, including Rachel Macdonald, a Jamestown nurse.

“I still haven’t hugged my parents since march,” said Rachel Macdonald, a nurse at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

She got her first dose of the vaccine on Christmas Eve and got her second dose last Thursday. She walked away with a sore arm but no major side effects.

“It feels good,” said Macdonald. “I just feel hopeful. I feel confident in where this is going to lead. I have less anxiety coming to work.”

After nearly a year of doom and gloom, Macdonald said she’s looking forward to the day she can be in her parent’s arms.

She said she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to hug them again.

“I’m thinking once they get their vaccines and I’m vaccinated, it should be fine,” said Macdonald.

She added she wouldn’t have been able to make it through the pandemic without her coworkers and doctors’ hope.

“I just realized that maybe this is why I was put here for this exact moment, and maybe this was my time to shine and do what I needed to help those I could,” said Macdonald.

