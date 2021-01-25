Fire destroys Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead home is destroyed after a Sunday morning fire.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at 1314 11th St. S. near Concordia’s campus. One person was inside at the time of the fire, but they made it out ok.

Crews say the blaze started in the basement and spread up to the first floor. Crews were on scene for hours, but it took them about 10 minutes to put out the flames.

There’s still no word on the cause of the fire and more details are expected to come Monday morning.

