Advertisement

Fire Badly Damages A Home in Valley City

Fire Badly Damages A Home in Valley City
Fire Badly Damages A Home in Valley City(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire over the weekend that badly damaged a

home in Valley City. newsdakota.com is reporting fire crews were called around 10 Saturday night to a mobile hoe on Viking Drive.

That’s near the Valley City State college campus. No one was hurt, but the fire caused extensive damage. Fire crews were called back

Sunday morning to put out some hot spots.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Fargo
Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
News - (UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
(UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
Moorhead fire destroys home
Fire destroys Moorhead home

Latest News

West Fargo Public School’s learning model changing today
Jamestown nurse
News - Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine
News - 10:00PM News January 24 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News January 24 - Part 3
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - January 24
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - January 24