Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man and a young child are doing ok after their snowmobile fell through the ice on a central MN lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Lake Victoria, just outside of Alexandria, on Sunday, Jan. 24 around 5 p.m.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man from Alexandria was close to the fishing pier when the snowmobile went through the ice.

The man and his son were able to get out of the water safely without any serious injuries.

