Advertisement

Father, son fall through ice on snowmobile on central MN lake

Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN
Lake Victoria, Douglas Co. MN(Google Maps)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man and a young child are doing ok after their snowmobile fell through the ice on a central MN lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Lake Victoria, just outside of Alexandria, on Sunday, Jan. 24 around 5 p.m.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man from Alexandria was close to the fishing pier when the snowmobile went through the ice.

The man and his son were able to get out of the water safely without any serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Fargo
Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
Jamestown nurse
Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine
News - (UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
(UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun

Latest News

West Fargo Public School's changes their learning model this morning. More kids are getting...
West Fargo Public School’s learning model changing today
Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
Fire Badly Damages A Home in Valley City
Fire badly damages a home in Valley City
Weather - Valley Today - January 25
Weather - Valley Today - January 25