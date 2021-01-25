Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

It happened at 9:55 a.m. Sunday at The Arbors, located at 704 23 St. S. Witnesses say they saw a woman injured but was transported away before officers arrived. Shortly after, they were notified by the hospital that a woman was dropped off with gunshot wounds.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Ophelia Quiah. Security video identified Jerome Koon as the man that was with her. Koon left the hospital before officers arrived. Quiah’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The vehicle that was suspected of transporting Quiah to the hospital was found abandoned in the 2500 block of Villa Dr. S. Koon was found hiding in another vehicle in the same parking lot. A firearm was also found. Koon was arrested for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Felon in Possession of a Fire and Felony Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation led detectives and officers to serve search warrants on two residences. One of them required the assistance of the Red River Valley SWAT Team. During one of the searches, detectives found a four or five-year-old child that was left alone. Detectives also seized narcotics at that location. The child wasn’t hurt and was placed into the custody of Social Services.

Detectives are still investigating and are looking into several other persons of interest. Until they’re able identify and arrest those responsible for this incident, authorities say there is a threat to the safety of the public. The police are urging you to stay alert of your surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.