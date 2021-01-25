Advertisement

Fargo Police investigating shooting at The Arbors

Jerome Koon
Jerome Koon(Cass County Jail)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

It happened at 9:55 a.m. Sunday at The Arbors, located at 704 23 St. S. Witnesses say they saw a woman injured but was transported away before officers arrived. Shortly after, they were notified by the hospital that a woman was dropped off with gunshot wounds.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Ophelia Quiah. Security video identified Jerome Koon as the man that was with her. Koon left the hospital before officers arrived. Quiah’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The vehicle that was suspected of transporting Quiah to the hospital was found abandoned in the 2500 block of Villa Dr. S. Koon was found hiding in another vehicle in the same parking lot. A firearm was also found. Koon was arrested for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Felon in Possession of a Fire and Felony Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation led detectives and officers to serve search warrants on two residences. One of them required the assistance of the Red River Valley SWAT Team. During one of the searches, detectives found a four or five-year-old child that was left alone. Detectives also seized narcotics at that location. The child wasn’t hurt and was placed into the custody of Social Services.

Detectives are still investigating and are looking into several other persons of interest. Until they’re able identify and arrest those responsible for this incident, authorities say there is a threat to the safety of the public. The police are urging you to stay alert of your surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in South Fargo
Authorities are responded to the scene of the car/train crash in Perham, MN.
Train crashes into vehicle in Perham, kills woman inside
Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
Jamestown nurse
Nurse one step closer to hugging family after getting second dose of vaccine

Latest News

Gov. Walz
Walz to emphasize COVID-19 recovery in next 2-year budget
News Conference
3PM Webstream: Fargo Police Press Briefing Regarding Arbors Shooting
Governor sets new 72-hour and one-week goals to ensure doses are given to Minnesotans...
Gov. Walz Takes Action to Jump-Start Vaccine Rollout
Bemidji Police
Bemidji Police alerts public of stolen vehicle