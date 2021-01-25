Dominion sues Giuliani over election claims

(Gray News) - Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election fraud claims he made, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The voting systems company claimed that Giuliani pushed false claims “that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” according to the lawsuit. They called the claim “the Big Lie” and said Giuliani used these false claims for his own financial benefit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.