Bemidji Police alerts public of stolen vehicle

The 2012 Gray/Silver Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from Ridgeway Avenue Northwest on Sunday. The plate number: BNH870.
Bemidji Police(Bemidji Police Department Facebook Page)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department put out an Auto Theft Alert in attempt to locate a stolen vehicle.

If this vehicle is sighted, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111 opt 2.

