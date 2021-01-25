Bemidji Police alerts public of stolen vehicle
The 2012 Gray/Silver Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from Ridgeway Avenue Northwest on Sunday. The plate number: BNH870.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department put out an Auto Theft Alert in attempt to locate a stolen vehicle.
If this vehicle is sighted, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111 opt 2.
