58 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 58 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths in the state.

In total, 1,411 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 14 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.14 percent.

There are now 1,082 active cases in North Dakota, with 50 patients hospitalized.

