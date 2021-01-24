Advertisement

SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CNN) – SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites using a single rocket.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Sunday.

The rocket carried 143 satellite devices to space. That’s a record number of satellites ever deployed on a single mission, according to SpaceX.

The mission is part of SpaceX’s new rideshare business strategy: to make regularly scheduled launches carrying batches of small satellites, rather than single large payloads.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - (UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
(UPDATE): Man arrested after police say he barricaded inside a vehicle with a gun
News - (UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Car into Moorhead apartment building
Lost in the shuffle

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
Kremlin: US comments on protests support lawbreaking
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge: Rittenhouse can’t associate with white supremacists
FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months