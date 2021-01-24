Some Snow North Tonight With More Cold Air

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A few flurries/light snow showers linger in the morning hours. Remaining mostly cloudy with highs again only in the single digits. Tuesday will be another cold day with single digit highs under a mainly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Wednesday looks to be a bit warmer with temperatures in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. Things then warm up further on Thursday into the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies, but it is looking windier as well. Friday could warm to near 30 degrees in the warm spots!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday is looking to be an unseasonably warm day with highs near 30. There is also a chance of snow Saturday-Sunday as a system sets up in the northern plains.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Low: 3. High: 9.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -4. High: 7.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few flakes possible. Low: 0. High: 15.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low: 10. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 14. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Low: 18. High: 29.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow. Low: 18. High: 22.