Police investigating shooting in South Fargo

(Fargo Police Department)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department announced this afternoon that they were investigating a shooting at The Arbors, an affordable housing area on 23rd Street S.

They did not say if there are any suspects but did confirm that a woman was seriously injured in the incident.

At this point no other information is available as this is an active investigation.

Stay with Valley News Live for any updates on the shooting.

