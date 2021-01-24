Police investigating shooting in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department announced this afternoon that they were investigating a shooting at The Arbors, an affordable housing area on 23rd Street S.

They did not say if there are any suspects but did confirm that a woman was seriously injured in the incident.

At this point no other information is available as this is an active investigation.

