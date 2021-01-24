Advertisement

NDDoH: 99 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

(Associated Press)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 99 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 1,097.

They’re reporting no new deaths linked to the illness in the state Sunday and the daily positivity rate is at 3.70%.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,079 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,489,462 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

99 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

76 – PCR Tests | 23 - Antigen Tests96,817 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.70% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,097 - Total Active Cases

-64 - Individuals from yesterday.

151 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

94,309 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

49 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 - Individuals from yesterday.

0 – New Deaths*** (1,411 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

· Bottineau County - 2

· Bowman County – 3

· Burleigh County – 10

· Cass County – 29

· Dickey County – 1

· Emmons County - 1

  • Grand Forks County – 11
  • Kidder County - 1

· McKenzie County – 2

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 3

· Pembina County – 2

· Pierce County - 1

· Ransom County – 3

· Renville County - 3

· Richland County – 6

· Stark County – 1

· Walsh County – 2

· Ward County – 12

· Williams County – 4

