MDH: 1,196 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,196 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 454,989.

They’re also reporting 32 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 6,095 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation (cumulative)-- 437,827

Total cases hospitalized (cumulative)-- 23,884

Situation update for COVID-19 in MN

