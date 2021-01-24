Advertisement

Man seriously hurt and facing charges after rear-ending semi on I29

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore, North Dakota man is seriously hurt and is facing charges after rear-ending a semi-truck on I29 Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. about five miles north of Hillsboro, North Dakota. Stacy Bakke, 53, was going about 70 miles per hour in an SUV when he slammed into the back of the semi without breaking.

Bakke was taken to Altru Hospital for incapacitating injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt. There are pending charges and the crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

