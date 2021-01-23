Advertisement

(UPDATE)- Fargo Police name persons of interest in check fraud

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)--Police are naming two persons of interest who are believed to be involved in several unauthorized uses of personal identification and check fraud in Fargo.

They say they need more information about Amy Murray and Domonique Sigmundik. Anyone with information about the two women should use the Fargo Police tipline.

Using tip411, text the keyword FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

(ORIGINAL)-- Police are investigating multiple cases involving forgery of checks in the name of the Cass County Jail.

Police are speaking with members of the business and banking community who regularly cash checks about this forgery so they can be vigilant in stopping the crime.

Anyone cashing these checks is asked to call the Cass County Jail at 701-271-2918 to verify the legitimacy of them. If it is fraudulent, they’re asking you to safely try and identify information regarding the person responsible and/or their vehicle.

You can also report this information to dispatch at 701-451-7660

