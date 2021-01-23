TURNING COLD OVERNIGHT

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures near zero in the southern valley. Even colder north with bitter wind chills. Only warming into the single digits. Breezy. Slight chance of a few flakes - mainly north.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Quiet conditions take hold for the start of the next business week. It will be cold, with morning lows below zero both days and highs only warming into the single digits and low teens.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A few spotty flakes are possible on Wednesday with warmer temperatures near 20 degrees. Things then warm up further on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies, but it is looking windier. Highs Thursday and Friday could warm to near 30 degrees in the warm spots.

SATURDAY: Saturday is also looking to be an unseasonably warm day with highs near 30 under partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cold. Low: -1. High: 5, falling through the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Low: -3, rising a few degrees by morning. High: 9.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -4. High: 10.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few flakes possible. Low: 0. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low: 10. High: 27.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 18. High: 31.