Shelter in place: Fargo Police say a man with a gun is barricaded inside a vehicle

Fargo Police are urging people to shelter in place and avoid the area outlined in yellow above. Police are dealing with an armed man barricaded inside a vehicle.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are urging people in a certain part of the city to shelter in place as they deal with an armed man barricaded inside a vehicle.

Police say people need to avoid the area around the 2700 block of Villa Dr. and the 1300 block of Gate Dr. S. Authorities are also urging people to stay away from the intersection of 25th St. S. and 13th Ave. S. and close to 17th Ave. S.

Fargo Police say they have the man contained in the area, but he may decide to move, posing a new risk to people in other parts of town.

Dispatch has contacted people in the area urging them to stay inside and lock their doors. Officers have been dealing with this situation since the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this breaking news.

