Shelter in place: Fargo Police say a man with a gun is barricaded inside a vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are urging people in a certain part of the city to shelter in place as they deal with an armed man barricaded inside a vehicle.

Police say people need to avoid the area around the 2700 block of Villa Dr. and the 1300 block of Gate Dr. S. Authorities are also urging people to stay away from the intersection of 25th St. S. and 13th Ave. S. and close to 17th Ave. S.

Fargo Police say they have the man contained in the area, but he may decide to move, posing a new risk to people in other parts of town.

Dispatch has contacted people in the area urging them to stay inside and lock their doors. Officers have been dealing with this situation since the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 23.

