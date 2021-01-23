Advertisement

Pioneers Snap Bison Winning Streak

North Dakota State women's basketball
North Dakota State women's basketball(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The Denver Pioneers snapped the North Dakota State women’s basketball team’s five-game winning streak on Friday night, earning a 62-60 win at the Scheels Center.

NDSU dropped to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in Summit League play, while Denver improved to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in league play. The two teams will meet again Saturday night, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Scheels Center. The loss was the first at the Scheels Center for the Bison since Feb. 27, 2020. The game was the 300th as a head coach for Bison Head Coach Jory Collins.

Sophomore Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with 18 points, tying a career high, as she went over 400 career points. Emily Dietz and Kadie Deaton each added nine points. Dietz and Cobbins each had nine rebounds, while Deaton had a season-high seven. With seven points, Michelle Gaislerova moved into 23rd in school history with 1,179 career points. Heaven Hamling and Kylie Strop each had two assists, a career-high for Strop. Anna Jackson led the Pioneers with 14 points.T

he Bison were 23-of-62 (37.1%) from the field, while Denver was 22-of-57 (38.6%). The Bison were 4-of-24 (16.7%) from 3-point range and 10-of-17 (58.8%) at the free throw line, a season-low for both. The Bison were 2-of-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Denver was 9-of-25 (36%) from downtown and 9-of-20 (45%) at the charity stripe. NDSU had a 34-20 advantage in the paint.

Denver led 25-23 after the first quarter, while neither team scored over 17 points in a quarter after the first. The Pioneers took a 36-32 lead at the half, before NDSU cut it to two going into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the final frame. Cobbins tied the game with a jumper at 59-59 with 2:31 to play, but a 3-pointer by Jackson gave Denver the final lead with 1:19 remaining. NDSU had the ball at midcourt with :04 to play, but the final shot was blocked at the buzzer.

