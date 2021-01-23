NDDoH: 169 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 169 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 1,161.

They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,411 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.94% and 162 people recovered from the illness Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,064 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,486,512 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

169 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

131 – PCR Tests | 38 - Antigen Tests

96,720 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.94% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,161 - Total Active Cases

-23 - Individuals from yesterday.

162 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

94,148 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

50 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 - Individuals from yesterday.

8 – New Deaths*** (1,411 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 90s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

Woman in her 70s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s rom Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

· Adams County – 5

· Barnes County - 1

· Bottineau County - 2

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County – 21

· Cass County – 38

· Dunn County - 1

Grand Forks County – 17

Hettinger County - 1

· McKenzie County – 3

· Morton County – 4

· Mountrail County – 1

· Nelson County – 1

· Pembina County - 2

· Ramsey County – 3

· Ransom County – 1

· Renville County - 4

· Richland County – 1

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County - 1

· Stark County – 1

· Stutsman County – 3

· Towner County - 3

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 3

· Ward County – 17

· Williams County – 21

