Drug overdoses, fatalities on the rise in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drug overdoses are on the rise in Fargo, up over 300 percent compared to this time last year.

Fargo Police say just within the first few weeks of 2021 the department has responded to nine overdoses, two of which were fatal. By this time last year, FPD had responded to two overdoses, one of which was fatal.

“And those are just calls that we got sent out to! There’s a lot of people that overdosed and by virtue of Narcan or family members or friends, they’re being revived and the police would never know about that,” Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

“Our goal and our mission as a narcotics unit is to identify the people that are supplying the drugs that lead to overdoses. Basically, they’re taking advantage of people suffering from addiction and we’re holding those people accountable,” Narcotics Sergeant Matt Christensen said.

Christensen says most overdose cases in the metro involve mixtures of fentanyl, heroin and meth.

He says some of the cases the department is currently investigating have ties to California. Christensen also says more often than not, the ones supplying the deadly drugs in the metro are not local.

