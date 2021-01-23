Advertisement

Car into Moorhead apartment building

By Mike Morken
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s going to get a little drafty inside a lower level apartment in Moorhead. Police say just after six on Friday night, a vehicle struck the the apartment building along the 1100 block of 19th Street North. No one was injured but there was some significant structural damage to the wall and window to the

apartment. Police tell us it appears to be a distracted driving case. Crews are checking to see if there is any structural damage to the building and whether the residents will be able to stay in the unit.

